Doha blasts: Israel confirms strike on senior Hamas leaders, Qatar condemns attack

Several blasts were reported in Qatar’s capital Doha on Tuesday, according to Reuters witnesses. While details on the scale of the explosions, casualties, or exact targets remain unclear, Axios reported, citing Israeli officials, that the strikes were linked to an assassination attempt targeting senior Hamas officials.

IDF confirms strike on senior Hamas leadership The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed carrying out a “precise strike” against top Hamas leaders. In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, the IDF and Israel Security Agency (ISA) said the targeted officials were responsible for directing Hamas operations and had been “directly responsible for the October 7 attacks on Israel.”

“For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have led the terrorist organization’s operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7 massacre, and have been orchestrating and managing the war against the State of Israel,” the statement read.

The IDF added that “measures were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and additional intelligence,” underscoring its intent to limit collateral damage.

The military vowed to continue operations “with determination in order to defeat the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for the October 7 massacre.”

The statement did not specify the location of the strike.

Israeli media, citing senior officials, reported that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out an attack on Hamas leadership in Qatar, targeting senior figures including Khalil al-Hayya and Jabarin. Channel 12 further reported that US President Donald Trump reportedly gave the green light for the operation.

Qatar condemns attack Qatar strongly condemned the attack, calling it a “cowardly” act and a “flagrant violation of all international law.” The Qatari government confirmed that an investigation into the incident is ongoing at the highest level, emphasizing the breach of its sovereignty and raising concerns over regional security and the legality of foreign military actions on its soil.

US embassy in Qatar issues shelter-in-place alert In response to the current attack, the US Embassy in Qatar issued a shelter-in-place alert. “U.S. citizens are advised to shelter-in-place,” the embassy said, emphasising the seriousness of the threat.

This is the second direct attack on the energy-rich nation in nearly two years of regional conflict following Hamas’ attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. The scale of the attack and whether there were any casualties remain unclear.

The exact method of attack has not been confirmed.

Qatar’s Al-Udeid Air Base, which houses the US military’s forward headquarters for its Middle East-based Central Command, was notably referenced due to its strategic importance. The base was previously targeted during the 12-day Iran-Israel war, which saw US bombers strike Iranian nuclear sites.

The attack comes amid heightened diplomatic efforts in the region. Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump issued what he described as his “last warning” to Hamas regarding a potential ceasefire. Arab officials confirmed a new US proposal for ending the conflict, which Hamas labeled a “humiliating surrender document.” Despite the criticism, the group indicated it would review the proposal and respond in the coming days.

