Blaze Quelled at Russian Baltic Port After Ukrainian Strike

Russia said an overnight fire was extinguished at a port in the Vysotsk region on the Baltic Sea after Ukrainian drone attacks, while a Kremlin strike on Ukraine’s north left 380,000 users without power.

Russian air defenses destroyed 27 unmanned aerial vehicles over the Leningrad region, according to a Telegram post on Saturday by Governor Alexander Drozdenko.

The Vysotsk port, about 160 kilometers northwest of St. Petersburg, is an export hub that handles oil products and other cargo. Lukoil PJSC, Russia’s largest private oil producer, owns a terminal at the facility.

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The Leningrad region’s Baltic coast also hosts the ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga, through which about 40% of Russia’s seaborne crude oil exports pass. It’s been a target of intensified Ukrainian drone attacks this year as Kyiv aims to curb the inflow of petrodollars to the Kremlin.

The aerial attacks on a region more than 1,000 km north of Kyiv have recently disrupted loadings, a gas-processing facility and a refinery.

Drozdenko on Friday appealed to residents, particularly military retirees and those with combat experience, to join so-called mobile armed squads stationed at critically important facilities. They would be hired to help defend against air attacks, he said on Telegram.

Ukraine overnight also struck industrial facilities in Novokuybyshevsk and Syzran with UAVs, according to Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, governor of the Samara region in southwest Russia, cited by Interfax. RBC-Ukraine reported that the Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery was targeted.

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In Ukraine, an overnight Russian attack damaged a key energy facility in the Chernihiv region near the Belarus border, leaving about 380,000 consumers without power, regional utility Chernihivoblenergo said in a Telegram post.

Russia also struck port and logistics infrastructure in the Odesa region, triggering a fire and causing damage, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram.

The war between Russia and Ukraine, now in its fifth year, shows no sign of easing. In a Russian attack Thursday on Kyiv and several other major cities at least 18 people, including children, were killed and dozens injured. Ukraine’s air defense said Russia launched more than 40 ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as over 650 drones of various types, calling it one of the largest barrages this year.

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Drone strikes damaged 60 residential properties in Tuapse in Russia’s Black Sea region this week, according to regional officials. Two people were killed and several injured, authorities said.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.

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