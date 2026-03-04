BLF executes 7 Pak soldiers captured in ‘Operation Herof II’, says Islamabad's prisoner swap plan ‘deceptive tactic’

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) on Tuesday (local time) announced that it executed seven Pakistani military personnel who were taken captive during ‘Operation Herof II’, news agency ANI reported.

The group said that the execution of the military personnel occurred after it received approval from its Senior Command Council. In a statement, it added that those executed belonged to regular units of the Pakistani armed forces and were convicted by what it referred to as the "Baloch National Court" for their alleged involvement in enforced disappearances, abuses against civilians, and other war crimes.

The group added that on 14 February, it issued a seven-day ultimatum and sought a prisoner exchange, which was later extended to 14 days on what it described as humanitarian grounds.

Pakistani military ‘not serious’ about negotiations The BLA further said in its statement that during the extended period, the Pakistani military authorities were "not serious" regarding the release of their personnel. It is alleged that early talks of a possible exchange were a “deceptive tactic” meant to stall for time while security forces pressed ahead with operations in the area. Pakistani forces continued deploying gunship helicopters, drones, and large numbers of troops during that period.

Extension on humanitarian grounds misused, says rebel group The BLA said that its Senior Command Council concluded that the humanitarian extension of 14 days was misused to escalate hostilities further and target Baloch fighters. It also alleged that the continued approach of the Pakistani side showed that it "only understands the language of strength and action".

The BLA said that, in line with what it described as the final decision of the “Baloch National Court”, the sentences against the seven detainees were carried out on Tuesday.

The group blamed Pakistan’s military leadership for the killings, alleging that it prioritised “ego, military adventurism and a culture of deception” over the lives of its own personnel, according to the report.

BLF claims responsibility for attacks on Pakistani forces In a separate incident, the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) claimed responsibility for two attacks targeting Pakistani security forces in the Turbat and Panjgur areas of Balochistan.

BLF has claimed responsibility for two attacks in the Turbat and Panjgur areas of Balochistan, The Balochistan Post reported. In a statement issued, the BLF spokesperson said that on 2 March, BLF rebels targeted a convoy of Pakistani forces comprising two vehicles and motorcycles in the Absar area of Turbat. According to the statement, the attack was carried out using an improvised explosive device as the convoy was passing through the Kohda Yousaf locality.

