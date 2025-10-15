Blindfolded, shot on the street: Hamas releases grim video of public executions amid Trump's call for disarming group

Hamas released a video on its official channel showing the street execution of eight blindfolded and kneeling individuals, declaring them as “collaborators and outlaws”. This comes amid US President Donald Trump's call for disarming the group.

The footage, reportedly filmed on Monday evening, surfaced as armed clashes were taking place between Hamas security forces and armed Palestinian clans in parts of the Gaza Strip, according to AFP. These events unfolded during the fifth day of a US-mediated ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.

Hamas intensified its control over Gaza's devastated cities, carrying out a crackdown and executing suspected collaborators. Meanwhile, the Israeli military announced that the remains of four additional hostages had been recovered and brought into Israel, following Hamas’s handover of four other bodies and the release of the final 20 surviving captives the previous day.

Following the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza City in northern parts of territory, black-masked armed police from the Hamas government have returned to patrolling the streets.

On Monday, as busloads of prisoners released from Israeli jails arrived in Gaza, fighters from Hamas’s Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades were deployed to manage the crowds. At the same time, a Hamas security unit has been carrying out operations targeting armed clans and gangs, some of which are alleged to have ties to Israel.

What did residents say? Witness Yahya, who requested his full name be withheld due to fear of retribution, said, "Intense clashes broke out — and are still ongoing at the moment as part of efforts to eliminate collaborators.”

Another Gaza resident, Mohammed, informed, "For long hours this morning there were heavy clashes between Hamas security forces and members of the Hilles family."

The confrontation took place in Shujaiya, a neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, near the so-called Yellow Line, an area behind which Israeli forces continue to control roughly half of the territory.

"We heard intense gunfire and explosions, and the security forces arrested some of them. We support this," Mohammed stated, also requested anonymity.

A Palestinian security source in Gaza told AFP that Hamas’s security agency, a newly formed unit known as the “Deterrence Force”, was carrying out “ongoing field operations to ensure security and stability”.

‘Demilitarisation and disarmament’ Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Tuesday that the US' plan for Gaza was "very clear" in outlining that once Hamas returned the hostages, the next steps would involve “both demilitarisation and disarmament.” During an interview with CBS News, he said, “First, Hamas has to give up its arms, and second, you want to make sure that there are no weapons factories inside Gaza. There's no smuggling of weapons into Gaza. That's demilitarisation.”

According to Trump's 20-point plan, Hamas members who agree to "decommission their weapons" will be granted amnesty. "If they don't disarm, we will disarm them," Trump told reporters at the White House, a day after returning from a Middle East visit to mark the Gaza ceasefire, adding, “And it will happen quickly and perhaps violently”.