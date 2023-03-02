Blinken and Lavrov meet on sidelines of G20 foreign ministers meet
- Blinken urged Lavrov to resume participation in the New START nuclear treaty and end the detentions of American citizens
American Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting here in New Delhi on Thursday. It was the first meeting between the two men since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
