American Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting here in New Delhi on Thursday. It was the first meeting between the two men since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Secretary Blinken revealed the development while speaking to a gathering of Indian and international journalists in New Delhi. Blinken urged his counterpart to resume participation in the New START nuclear treaty and end the detentions of American citizens. Washington’s chief diplomat also called on Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

“End this war of aggression. Engage in meaningful diplomacy that can produce a just and sustainable peace. President Zelensky has put forward a ten-point plan for a just and durable peace. The United States stands ready to support Ukraine’s diplomacy to end the war on this basis. President Putin, however, has demonstrated zero interest in engagement," said Secretary of State Blinken.

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s statements during his time in New Delhi seem to indicate that the meeting has not produced the desired effect. Moscow accused the West of setting aside diplomacy and engaging “only in blackmail and threats".

Moscow also continued its call for an investigation into the bombing of the Nord Stream pipeline, one of the main arteries for the flow of gas into Europe. While once a major source of energy for Europe, tensions over the war in Ukraine saw Russia gradually reduce supplies through the pipeline. In September 2022, underwater explosions damaged the pipeline, which led Moscow to cry foul and accuse the US of sabotaging the pipeline.

Russia and China have also refused to include criticism of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in official documents, which has prevented the Finance and Foreign Ministers from releasing a joint statement.