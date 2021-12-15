Blinken cuts short Asia trip due to Covid case in delegation: Official

Antony Blinken today cut short a trip to Southeast Asia after a member of his delegation contracted the coronavirus, US state department said

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday cut short a trip to Southeast Asia after a member of his delegation contracted the coronavirus, a spokesman for the US state department said.

"The secretary would be returning to Washington DC, out of the abundance of caution," the spokesman said Blinken told Thai foreign minister Don Pramudwinai.

