Blinken cuts short Asia trip due to Covid case in delegation: Official

Blinken cuts short Asia trip due to Covid case in delegation: Official1 min read . 06:38 PM IST
Antony Blinken today cut short a trip to Southeast Asia after a member of his delegation contracted the coronavirus, US state department said
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Antony Blinken today cut short a trip to Southeast Asia after a member of his delegation contracted the coronavirus, US state department said
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday cut short a trip to Southeast Asia after a member of his delegation contracted the coronavirus, a spokesman for the US state department said.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday cut short a trip to Southeast Asia after a member of his delegation contracted the coronavirus, a spokesman for the US state department said.
"The secretary would be returning to Washington DC, out of the abundance of caution," the spokesman said Blinken told Thai foreign minister Don Pramudwinai.
"The secretary would be returning to Washington DC, out of the abundance of caution," the spokesman said Blinken told Thai foreign minister Don Pramudwinai.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!