The war on Gaza that Benjamin Netanyahu declared in retaliation to the Hamas attack on Israel, completes three months today. As the war continues killing thousands and displacing lakhs from the Gaza Strip , let's take stock of the situation.

Israel says it has wrapped up major combat in northern Gaza

The Israeli military has reportedly signaled that they have wrapped up major combat in northern Gaza, saying it has completed dismantling Hamas' military infrastructure there.

Israeli defense forces spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said late Saturday that forces would “continue to deepen the achievement" there, strengthen defenses along the Israel-Gaza border fence and focus on the central and southern parts of the territory.

Blinken on ‘urgent’ visit to Arab partners over fear of war spilling

US Secretary of State of State Anthony Blinken on Sunday fulfilled yet another urgent diplomatic mission to West Asia, to meet with Arab partners to press for their help in tamping down resurgent fears that Israel’s three-month war against Hamas in Gaza could spread.

Biden administration has urged Israel to wind down its blistering air and ground offensive in Gaza and shift to more targeted attacks against Hamas leaders to prevent harm to Palestinians.

Blinken assured Jordan's King Abdullah on Sunday that Washington opposes the forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza or the occupied West Bank. reported Reuters.

Death toll

According to Gaza Health ministry, Israel's retaliation has killed more than 22,800 Palestinians, and wounded more than 58,000. The Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October had killed 1,200 people.

Israel claims Iranian support in Hamas missiles

Israel Defense Forces troops operating in Gaza City's Daraj and Tuffah districts have claimed that they discovered components used by Hamas to produce precision-guided missiles and other strategic weapons with direct assistance from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Nahal Brigade troops found "components proving terrorists of the Hamas terror organization learned under Iranian guidance how to operate and build precision components and strategic weapons," the IDF said on X, sharing photos showing a rocket engine and warhead.

The Iran-backed weapons manufacturing plant was discovered as part of an operation to expose a 330-foot terror tunnel, the army added.

Israel presses on into South Gaza

In recent weeks, Israel had been scaling back its military assault in northern Gaza and pressing its offensive in the south, where most of Gaza’s 2.3 million Palestinians are squeezed into smaller areas in a humanitarian disaster while being pounded by Israeli airstrikes.

Israel Ministry to Give Go-Ahead for Musk’s Starlink

Israel is expected to give the go-ahead to Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service this week to start limited operations in Gaza, reports Bloomberg.

Sales will initially be restricted to official bodies, and Starlink agreed not to grant access to humanitarian organizations in the Gaza Strip without the approval of Israel’s defense establishment, Bloomberg quoted Elad Malka, deputy director of the ministry, said in an interview.

Israel-Hamas War may spill?

An escalation of cross-border fighting between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah has complicated the US push to prevent a regional conflict. Hezbollah described Saturday's rockets as an “initial response" to the targeted killing of a top Hamas leader in a Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut last week, presumed to have been carried out by Israel.

