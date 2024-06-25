Blinken Meets With Israel’s Gallant Amid Netanyahu Complaints

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met in Washington on Monday as the Biden administration struggles to forge a cease-fire in Gaza and prevent a war with Hezbollah forces in Lebanon.

Bloomberg
First Published25 Jun 2024
Blinken Meets With Israel’s Gallant Amid Netanyahu Complaints
Blinken Meets With Israel’s Gallant Amid Netanyahu Complaints

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met in Washington on Monday as the Biden administration struggles to forge a cease-fire in Gaza and prevent a war with Hezbollah forces in Lebanon.

The meeting occurred after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly accused the US of withholding weapons as it pursues its Gaza campaign, which began nearly nine months ago with an assault on Israel by Hamas. 

The White House has denied that weapons have been held back, and a State Department account of the Blinken-Gallant encounter did not mention the arms dispute.

Blinken, the department said, discussed efforts to free Israeli hostages and urged Gallant “to take additional steps to protect humanitarian workers in Gaza and deliver assistance throughout Gaza in full coordination with the United Nations.” 

The secretary “also underscored the importance of avoiding further escalation of the conflict and reaching a diplomatic resolution that allows both Israeli and Lebanese families to return to their homes.”

Earlier: Netanyahu Sees End to Weapons Dispute as Gallant Heads to US 

US envoy Amos Hochstein traveled to the Middle East last week in a bid to ease tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, which are threatening to spiral into a full-blown war. 

Gallant was also expected to meet with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The Biden administration has become increasingly critical of Israel’s offensive in the Gaza Strip to root out Hamas, which has been designated as a terrorist organization by the US and European Union. Some 37,000 people have been killed in the ensuing war, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, which doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsworldBlinken Meets With Israel’s Gallant Amid Netanyahu Complaints

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

309.70
10:25 AM | 24 JUN 2024
4.7 (1.54%)

State Bank Of India

832.65
10:29 AM | 24 JUN 2024
-3.75 (-0.45%)

ICICI Bank

1,170.00
10:25 AM | 24 JUN 2024
11.95 (1.03%)

Indian Oil Corporation

166.30
10:21 AM | 24 JUN 2024
-0.45 (-0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tube Investments Of India

4,286.55
10:13 AM | 24 JUN 2024
299.65 (7.52%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

1,751.85
10:29 AM | 24 JUN 2024
106.7 (6.49%)

Bajaj Holdings & Investment

8,758.80
10:12 AM | 24 JUN 2024
531.75 (6.46%)

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals

224.65
10:20 AM | 24 JUN 2024
12.15 (5.72%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,055.00-655.00
    Chennai
    74,274.00146.00
    Delhi
    74,492.00-145.00
    Kolkata
    74,201.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.13
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue