Blinken presses Russia’s Lavrov in unscheduled G-20 discussion

Mr. Blinken also used the opportunity to lobby for the release of Mr. Whelan, who the U.S. says has been wrongfully detained by Moscow since late 2018. He was convicted in 2020 on espionage charges that he has denied. Mr. Whelan’s case took on a new sense of urgency in recent months after U.S. and Russian negotiators successfully brokered the release of WNBA starBrittney Griner in a prisoner swap, but failed to secure Mr. Whelan’s release.