Blinken presses Russia’s Lavrov in unscheduled G-20 discussion
- Ukraine war overshadows gathering of top diplomats from leading economies.
NEW DELHI—Secretary of State Antony Blinken had his first in-person conversation with his Russian counterpart in more than a year in an effort to address growing tensions between the two countries since Moscow launched the war in Ukraine.
Their discussion came against the backdrop of a failed effort by countries in the Group of 20 nations to issue a joint communique condemning Russia’s invasion.
The 10-minute encounter between Mr. Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the G-20 ministerial meeting in India’s capital Thursday was unscheduled, U.S. officials said, and was aimed at delivering three key messages.
Mr. Blinken approached his Russian counterpart with the aim of urging Russia to rejoin the New Start nuclear arms treaty, a senior State Department official said. Russia formally suspended implementation of the treaty on Thursday. Mr. Blinken also pressed Russia to release ex-U.S. Marine Paul Whelan from detention in Russia and he stressed the continuing support by the U.S. and its allies for Ukraine “for as long as it takes."
“I told the foreign minister what I and so many others said last week at the United Nations and what so many of the G-20 foreign ministers said today: end this war of aggression, engage in meaningful diplomacy that will produce a just and durable peace," Mr. Blinken told reporters in New Delhi.
“[Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin, however, has demonstrated zero interest in engaging, saying there’s nothing to even talk about unless and until Ukraine accepts, and I quote, ‘the new territorial realities’, while doubling down on his brutalization of Ukraine," he said.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the two diplomats spoke briefly at the request of Mr. Blinken. “There were neither talks nor a meeting," said Ms. Zakharova, according to Russian state-media agency TASS.
The two men had spoken once by telephone since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and have attended summits together during the past year, but they hadn’t met one-on-one. Mr. Blinken had said before the meeting that he had no intention of speaking directly with his Russian counterpart but noted that they would be participating in some joint sessions together.
Last week, Mr. Putin said in a speech that Moscow would step back from New Start, the last remaining major nuclear-arms-control treaty between the U.S. and Russia, and pledged to continue the military campaign in Ukraine as the diplomatic gulf widened between Moscow and the West.
The speech followed statements by Mr. Putin indicating that he would be willing to resort to the use of nuclear weapons if he felt Russian sovereignty was in jeopardy. Mr. Blinken on Thursday described Russia’s decision to suspend implementation as irresponsible.
“No matter what else is happening in the world or in our relationship, the United States will always be ready to engage and act on strategic arms control just as the United States and the Soviet Union did even at the height of the Cold War," Mr. Blinken said.
Mr. Blinken also used the opportunity to lobby for the release of Mr. Whelan, who the U.S. says has been wrongfully detained by Moscow since late 2018. He was convicted in 2020 on espionage charges that he has denied. Mr. Whelan’s case took on a new sense of urgency in recent months after U.S. and Russian negotiators successfully brokered the release of WNBA starBrittney Griner in a prisoner swap, but failed to secure Mr. Whelan’s release.
Finally, Mr. Blinken took the opportunity to reiterate the support of the U.S. and its allies for Ukraine in its fight to defend its territorial integrity against Russian aggression, a senior State Department official said. The intention, the official said, was to dissuade Moscow from “any notion that our support might be wavering or the support from our allies and partners might be wavering."
The rifts created by Russia’s invasion and tensions between Washington and Beijing were evident as leading diplomats from G-20 nations met in New Delhi. U.S. officials said their priority for the summit was to call out Russia over its war in Ukraine.
Mr. Blinken told reporters following Thursday’s meeting that Russia and China were the only two countries to reject a collective declaration by the G-20 condemning the war in Ukraine. As a result, the gathering issued only a statement by the chairman rather than a customary joint communique. The nations were able to agree on many of the other issues addressed in the summit, from food security to counternarcotics efforts, he added.
China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang was also in attendance, although he and Mr. Blinken didn’t speak privately, officials said. This week, Mr. Blinken and several other officials in the Biden administration said again that China was considering providing lethal assistance to Russia to support its war in Ukraine and warned of the consequences Beijing would face if it were to follow through with any such commitments, including sanctions.
“This is a shared concern," Mr. Blinken said. “Many other partners have raised this, not just with us but also directly with China, including here today."
Last month, Mr. Blinken and Wang Yi, China’s top diplomat, traded accusations over the downing of a Chinese balloon in a meeting at the Munich Security Conference. Mr. Blinken had previously postponed a planned trip to Beijing after the U.S. detected the surveillance balloon.
Earlier Thursday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the gathering that nations had failed to find solutions to global rifts. Mr. Modi spoke at the outset of a summit that was intended to focus on global food and energy security, which has been strained by the Ukraine war. As president of the G-20 this year, Mr. Modi warned Thursday that countries weren’t accomplishing the main goals of global governance—preventing wars and fostering international cooperation on common issues—and the impact was being felt most in the developing world.
“You are meeting at a time of deep global divisions," Mr. Modi told the foreign ministers in a recorded message. “It is but natural that your discussions are affected by the geopolitical tensions of the day. We all have our positions and our perspectives on how these tensions should be resolved."
Mr. Blinken held a series of other meetings on the sidelines of Thursday’s gathering, including one with Mr. Modi. The U.S. also has differences with the host nation over the war. India has maintained a neutral stance on the conflict and has continued to purchase discounted oil from Russia, rebuffing the Biden administration’s offer to replace Russian oil with U.S. supplies.
Biden administration officials said India continues to buy oil well below the price cap agreed to by allies last year, but they said they understand the enormous domestic demand facing India. Senior State Department officials acknowledged the growing challenges in the relationship with India and said they were holding discussions with their counterparts to try to find solutions.
Last week, G-20 finance ministers failed to agree on a joint statement on the global economy at talks in Bengaluru, India, after Russia and China rejected the characterization of the Ukraine war. Instead, the two-day meeting resulted only in what was described as a “chair’s summary," which said “most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine" and that there were “different assessments of the situation and sanctions."
—Ann M. Simmons contributed to this article.
