Blinken says aspects of US-China ties are 'increasingly adversarial'

There are clearly increasingly adversarial aspects to the relationship, there are certainly competitive ones, Anthony Blinken said adding that there were also areas of cooperation between the two countries

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday he sees "increasingly adversarial" aspects to the United States' relationship with China.

The United States on Saturday condemned China's sanctions against two U.S. religious rights officials and a Canadian lawmaker in a dispute over Beijing's treatment of Uighur Muslims and other minorities.

