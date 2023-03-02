Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / World /  Blinken says G20 meeting in India marred by Russia-Ukraine war

Blinken says G20 meeting in India marred by Russia-Ukraine war

1 min read . 02:32 PM IST Reuters
File photo of the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken

'Unfortunately, this meeting has again been marred by Russia's unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine,' Blinken said

A Group of 20 (G20) meeting of foreign ministers in India has been marred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

A Group of 20 (G20) meeting of foreign ministers in India has been marred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, this meeting has again been marred by Russia's unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine," Blinken said, adding that G20 countries must continue to call on Russia to withdraw from Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, this meeting has again been marred by Russia's unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine," Blinken said, adding that G20 countries must continue to call on Russia to withdraw from Ukraine.

 

 

 

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP