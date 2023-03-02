Blinken says G20 meeting in India marred by Russia-Ukraine war

'Unfortunately, this meeting has again been marred by Russia's unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine,' Blinken said

A Group of 20 (G20) meeting of foreign ministers in India has been marred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A Group of 20 (G20) meeting of foreign ministers in India has been marred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, this meeting has again been marred by Russia's unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine," Blinken said, adding that G20 countries must continue to call on Russia to withdraw from Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, this meeting has again been marred by Russia's unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine," Blinken said, adding that G20 countries must continue to call on Russia to withdraw from Ukraine.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.