Home >News >World >Blinken says US soon will release new strategy for Indo-Pacific region
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Thursday that Washington would soon release a new comprehensive strategy for the wider Indo-Pacific region.

The Biden administration is hoping to pivot from the crisis in Afghanistan to focus on its main national security priority of countering a rising China.

Speaking at the start of a meeting with his counterparts in the 10-nation bloc on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, Blinken said the U.S. strategy would emerge "this fall" and "builds on our shared vision for a free, open, interconnected, resilient and secure region."

"It will reflect Southeast Asia's importance to the Indo-Pacific region and the critical role that ASEAN plays in determining the region's future," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

