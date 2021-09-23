Blinken says US soon will release new strategy for Indo-Pacific region

Blinken says US soon will release new strategy for Indo-Pacific region1 min read . 09:14 PM IST
- The Biden administration is hoping to pivot from the crisis in Afghanistan to focus on its main national security priority of countering a rising China
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Thursday that Washington would soon release a new comprehensive strategy for the wider Indo-Pacific region.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Thursday that Washington would soon release a new comprehensive strategy for the wider Indo-Pacific region.
The Biden administration is hoping to pivot from the crisis in Afghanistan to focus on its main national security priority of countering a rising China.
The Biden administration is hoping to pivot from the crisis in Afghanistan to focus on its main national security priority of countering a rising China.
Speaking at the start of a meeting with his counterparts in the 10-nation bloc on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, Blinken said the U.S. strategy would emerge "this fall" and "builds on our shared vision for a free, open, interconnected, resilient and secure region."
Speaking at the start of a meeting with his counterparts in the 10-nation bloc on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, Blinken said the U.S. strategy would emerge "this fall" and "builds on our shared vision for a free, open, interconnected, resilient and secure region."
"It will reflect Southeast Asia's importance to the Indo-Pacific region and the critical role that ASEAN plays in determining the region's future," he added.
"It will reflect Southeast Asia's importance to the Indo-Pacific region and the critical role that ASEAN plays in determining the region's future," he added.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!