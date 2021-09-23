Blinken says US soon will release new strategy for Indo-Pacific region

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Thursday that Washington would soon release a new comprehensive strategy for the wider Indo-Pacific region.

The Biden administration is hoping to pivot from the crisis in Afghanistan to focus on its main national security priority of countering a rising China.

Speaking at the start of a meeting with his counterparts in the 10-nation bloc on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, Blinken said the U.S. strategy would emerge "this fall" and "builds on our shared vision for a free, open, interconnected, resilient and secure region."

