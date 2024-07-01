Blinken Warns of Hezbollah War at Event Targeted by Protests

The US sees “momentum” toward war between Israel and Hezbollah despite efforts to head off a conflict, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at an event that was disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters.

As demonstrators shouted outside the venue hall, the top US diplomat said Israel has “lost sovereignty” in the north because of repeated attacks that have displaced some 60,000 of its citizens. He said the cross-border violence must stop and called for a diplomatic resolution that includes a pullback of forces.

“You have a paradox in this moment, which is that at least in our judgment, none of the main actors actually want a war,” Blinken told an audience at the Brookings Institution. “On the one hand, no one actually wants a war. On the other hand, you have forces, momentum, that may be leading in that direction and which we are determined to try to arrest.”

Israel and Hezbollah Lurch Closer to Full-Blown War in Lebanon

The Biden administration has been working furiously in recent weeks to tamp down the possibility of a wider conflict between Israel and Hezbollah even as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has warned of stepped-up operations against the US-designated terrorist group.

Blinken again called for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza given that war’s link to the Hezbollah fighting. Hamas fighters killed some 1,200 Israelis and captured 240 hostages in an Oct. 7 raid, triggering an Israeli campaign that has killed more than 37,000 people.

“So much of this is tied to Gaza,” Blinken said. “And I think it underscores why it’s clearly in the strategic interests of Israel as well to effectively bring this to a close.”

As Blinken spoke, protesters outside the event space chanted criticism of his support for Israel in the war against Hamas, with some calling him “secretary of genocide.” Their chants were clearly heard throughout the event, and protesters shouting at attendees as they left the venue at the end.