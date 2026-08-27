‘Blissfully unaware’: In Kathmandu, Shashi Tharoor expresses concern as death toll in Nepal flood hits 160+

Nepal Floods: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has expressed concern over the loss of lives and widespread destruction caused by floods in Nepal. Tharoor arrived in Kathmandu on 26 August unaware of the devastating flash floods that struck the northern part of the Himalayan nation near the Tibet border.

"Took off for Kathmandu yesterday, blissfully unaware of the drama that had taken place in the hills and caused such catastrophic damage," Tharoor said on Thursday in a post on X.

The Congress Working Committee member said he learnt about the scale of the disaster after arriving in Kathmandu, with the death toll reaching 160 and around 2,000 or more people estimated to be missing.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What caused the flash floods in Nepal near the Tibet border? ⌵ The flash floods were triggered by a severe glacial collapse, which led to a catastrophic flow of water, mud, and debris downstream. 2 How many people are reported missing following the floods in Nepal? ⌵ Currently, nearly 1,500 people are reported missing across Nepal, including a significant number of foreign tourists. 3 Why did Shashi Tharoor express concern over the floods in Nepal? ⌵ Shashi Tharoor expressed concern due to the tragic loss of lives, with the death toll surpassing 160, and widespread destruction caused by the floods. 4 What efforts are being made for rescue and relief in Nepal after the floods? ⌵ Authorities are conducting search-and-rescue operations and providing emergency supplies to thousands affected by the floods, with helicopters being used to transport victims to safety. 5 How many bridges and highways were affected by the floods in Nepal? ⌵ The floods resulted in the destruction of at least 19 motorable bridges and washed away around 40 km of the Betrawati-Rasuwagadhi highway.

"Learned on arrival of the loss of life (now confirmed at 160 so far) and the fact that some 2000 or more people are estimated to be missing," the Thiruvananthapuram MP in Lok Sabh said.

All about Nepal Floods A severe, sudden flash flood struck northern Nepal's Rasuwa district near the Tibet border, causing widespread destruction along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers.

At least 165 people have died, and nearly 1,500 were reported missing across Nepal and Tibet on Thursday, news agency Reuters said. The casualties followed the collapse of a wall of mud and rock into a Himalayan river, triggering severe flooding across towns and valleys.

Tharoor said experts had suggested that global warming and/or an earthquake in Tibet may have caused a large chunk of a glacier to break off and fall into the valley below.

The raging floodwaters destroyed at least 19 motorable bridges, washed away around 40 km of the Betrawati-Rasuwagadhi highway and heavily damaged eight operational hydropower projects, he said.

"I fully support the Indian government's immediate pledge of relief assistance. Nepal needs all the help it can get," Tharoor said.

Expressing concern over the Indian tourists affected by the disaster, he said, "My heart goes out to the victims and their loved ones, who include large numbers of Indian tourists, including a hundred performing the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra."

"Prayers for the missing; may they be rescued soon," the former Union Minister added.

My heart goes out to the victims and their loved ones, who include large numbers of Indian tourists.

The flash floods that swept through parts of the Nepal-Tibet border on Wednesday have left thousands of people missing, including nearly 300 Indian tourists, according to Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal.