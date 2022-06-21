Blockchain firm Metajuice to launch NFT marketplace2 min read . Updated: 21 Jun 2022, 10:29 AM IST
- To kick off the NFT Marketplace, IMVU is collaborating with metaverse-native luxury fashion house Auroboros to host a design challenge.
Blockchain firm Metajuice, a subsidiary of Together Labs, on Tuesday said it will launch NFT marketplace in the IMVU metaverse - an avatar-focused social network - having over one million daily active users. MetaJuice has collaborated with IMVU creators for its inaugural collection of wearable in-world apparel NFTs, harnessing the power of the existing IMVU community.