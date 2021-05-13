Subscribe
Blood expert says he found why some covid-19 vaccines trigger rare clots

Blood expert says he found why some covid-19 vaccines trigger rare clots

Premium
AFP
The Wall Street Journal

  • A scientist in Germany thinks he has found an answer as researchers around world examine AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson shots

Scientists world-wide are racing to understand why Covid-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca PLC and Johnson & Johnson are causing rare but potentially deadly blood clots.

Determining the connection would help patients, doctors and health agencies better assess any risks posed by the vaccines and safely calibrate their use. In recent weeks, the U.S., the Canadian province of Ontario and several European countries including Norway and Denmark either paused or completely halted rollouts involving these vaccines.

