‘Blood for Blood,’ ‘We Kill Trump’, and Trump in a coffin — Iran’s growing campaign of anti-US billboards, graffiti

As the conflict between the United States and Iran intensifies, Tehran's streets have become a powerful stage for state-backed political messaging. Across major public squares, giant billboards, murals and graffiti have appeared carrying increasingly explicit threats against US President Donald Trump, his family and other American leaders.

The displays, unveiled following the killing of Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several members of his family in US-Israeli strikes on February 28, have become a prominent feature of the capital's landscape. Many of the installations invoke themes of revenge, while others directly depict Trump in coffins, reflecting the deepening hostility between Tehran and Washington.

Here are the anti-US billboards and murals that have appeared across Tehran.

'Blood for Blood' billboard targets Trump and his family One of the most striking displays was installed in Palestine Square, a landmark in central Tehran.

The massive billboard depicts Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump and Barron Trump standing above a row of coffins draped in American flags.

Behind them, the White House is shown in the background beneath the slogan: “Blood for Blood.”

View full Image View full Image A huge anti-US billboard featuring a burning White House with the US President and his family members in coffins, alongside text in Persian reading 'blood for blood' is displayed on the facade of a building in Tehran's Palestine Square on July 15, 2026. (Photo by AFP) ( AFP )

The mural is widely viewed as Iran's response to the deaths of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family, including his daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law and infant granddaughter, who were reportedly killed during the opening US-Israeli strikes.

'We Kill Trump' coffin mural Another widely circulated billboard appeared in Enghelab Square, showing Trump lying inside an open black coffin.

View full Image View full Image An army cadet walks past a billboard bearing anti-Trump messages, including the phrase 'We Kill Trump,' at Islamic Revolution Square in downtown Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) ( AP Photo/Vahid Salemi )

The image portrays the US president with closed eyes, folded hands and a red tie resting across his chest.

Splashed across the coffin in graffiti-style writing are the words: "We Kill Trump"

View full Image View full Image An army cadet walks past a billboard bearing anti-Trump messages, including the phrase 'We Kill Trump,' at Islamic Revolution Square in downtown Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) ( AP Photo/Vahid Salemi )

The slogans appear in both Persian and English, making the message accessible to both domestic and international audiences.

The backdrop resembles memorial walls erected across Tehran following Khamenei's funeral, reinforcing the connection between the threats and calls for revenge.

Graffiti calling for Trump's death Beyond the large billboards, graffiti carrying similar messages has appeared across public spaces.

Several murals feature phrases such as:

"We Will Kill Trump"

"Blood for Blood"

"Death to America"

"Death to Israel"

Many of these slogans accompany images linked to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral and memorial ceremonies.

Trump and Netanyahu shown in sniper crosshairs Other public displays have portrayed both Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with sniper targets superimposed over their faces.

The imagery is intended to symbolise revenge against leaders Iran blames for the strikes that killed senior members of its leadership.

These visuals have become part of Tehran's broader propaganda campaign since the conflict escalated.

'Who's Next?' billboard after Lindsey Graham's death Another controversial billboard appeared after the death of US Senator Lindsey Graham.

Installed in central Tehran, the display carried the message:

"Who's NexT?"

The unusual capitalisation of the letters D and T was widely interpreted as a reference to Donald Trump.

View full Image View full Image Vehicles drive by a billboard reading in English, 'Who is D nexT one?' and 'indseygraham, referring to late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and using the capital letters 'D' and 'T' in an apparent play on the initials of U.S. President Donald Trump, in downtown Tehran, Iran, Thursday, July 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) ( AP Photo/Vahid Salemi )

The billboard featured Graham's name beneath the slogan and fuelled speculation over whether Iran was attempting to send another warning to American leaders.

Funeral banners calling for revenge Calls for retaliation were also visible during the funeral processions for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Thousands of mourners carried banners reading:

"We Will Kill Trump"

Others chanted:

"Death to America"

"Death to Israel"

View full Image View full Image People hold a banner that reads: 'Kill Trump' as they attend a public farewell ceremony to pay their respects to the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 in Israeli and U.S. airstrikes, in Tehran, Iran, July 5, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ( via REUTERS )

During the ceremony, poet Mohammad Rasouli led crowds in chants questioning why Trump was still alive.

"Why should we not kill the man who killed my imam?" he asked.

The remarks marked one of the most direct public threats against Trump made during the state funeral events.

Revenge becomes central message The latest wave of murals follows repeated statements from Iranian officials promising retaliation after the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

View full Image View full Image Mourners write messages on a wall, including one in English that reads 'We will kill Trump,' during the funeral ceremonies for slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, July 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) ( AP Photo/Altaf Qadri )

His successor, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, has vowed that those responsible would not die "peacefully in their beds."

The billboards mirror that message, presenting revenge as a central theme of Iran's public messaging campaign.