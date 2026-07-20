‘Blood for Blood,’ ‘We Kill Trump’, and Trump in a coffin — Iran’s growing campaign of anti-US billboards, graffiti

As the conflict between the United States and Iran intensifies, Tehran's streets have become a powerful stage for state-backed political messaging. Across major public squares, giant billboards, murals and graffiti have appeared carrying increasingly explicit threats against US President Donald Trump, his family and other American leaders.
The displays, unveiled following the killing of Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several members of his family in US-Israeli strikes on February 28, have become a prominent feature of the capital's landscape. Many of the installations invoke themes of revenge, while others directly depict Trump in coffins, reflecting the deepening hostility between Tehran and Washington.
Here are the anti-US billboards and murals that have appeared across Tehran.
One of the most striking displays was installed in Palestine Square, a landmark in central Tehran.
The massive billboard depicts Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump and Barron Trump standing above a row of coffins draped in American flags.
Behind them, the White House is shown in the background beneath the slogan: “Blood for Blood.”
The mural is widely viewed as Iran's response to the deaths of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family, including his daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law and infant granddaughter, who were reportedly killed during the opening US-Israeli strikes.
Another widely circulated billboard appeared in Enghelab Square, showing Trump lying inside an open black coffin.
The image portrays the US president with closed eyes, folded hands and a red tie resting across his chest.
Splashed across the coffin in graffiti-style writing are the words: "We Kill Trump"
The slogans appear in both Persian and English, making the message accessible to both domestic and international audiences.
The backdrop resembles memorial walls erected across Tehran following Khamenei's funeral, reinforcing the connection between the threats and calls for revenge.
Beyond the large billboards, graffiti carrying similar messages has appeared across public spaces.
Several murals feature phrases such as:
"We Will Kill Trump"
"Blood for Blood"
"Death to America"
"Death to Israel"
Many of these slogans accompany images linked to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral and memorial ceremonies.
Other public displays have portrayed both Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with sniper targets superimposed over their faces.
The imagery is intended to symbolise revenge against leaders Iran blames for the strikes that killed senior members of its leadership.
These visuals have become part of Tehran's broader propaganda campaign since the conflict escalated.
Another controversial billboard appeared after the death of US Senator Lindsey Graham.
Installed in central Tehran, the display carried the message:
"Who's NexT?"
The unusual capitalisation of the letters D and T was widely interpreted as a reference to Donald Trump.
The billboard featured Graham's name beneath the slogan and fuelled speculation over whether Iran was attempting to send another warning to American leaders.
Calls for retaliation were also visible during the funeral processions for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Thousands of mourners carried banners reading:
"We Will Kill Trump"
Others chanted:
"Death to America"
"Death to Israel"
During the ceremony, poet Mohammad Rasouli led crowds in chants questioning why Trump was still alive.
"Why should we not kill the man who killed my imam?" he asked.
The remarks marked one of the most direct public threats against Trump made during the state funeral events.
The latest wave of murals follows repeated statements from Iranian officials promising retaliation after the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
His successor, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, has vowed that those responsible would not die "peacefully in their beds."
The billboards mirror that message, presenting revenge as a central theme of Iran's public messaging campaign.
As the US continues its military strikes and Iran responds with missile attacks and threats against American leaders, Tehran's political artwork has evolved from ideological slogans into highly personalised displays aimed directly at Trump, his family and senior US officials, underscoring the increasingly hostile rhetoric accompanying the widening conflict.
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