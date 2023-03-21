‘Blood is in your hands,’ US veteran says to Joe Biden’s face; watch video

‘Blood is in your hands,’ US veteran says to Joe Biden’s face; watch video2 min read . 01:08 PM IST
'You're disqualified, sir. You're disqualified,' said the man to US President Joe Biden.
'You're disqualified, sir. You're disqualified,' said the man to US President Joe Biden.
US President Joe Biden faced an unlikely opposition when a US Air Force veteran confronted him on Biden’s role in the American wars in the Middle East. The man wondered why they should vote for Biden, when millions had died because of him.
US President Joe Biden faced an unlikely opposition when a US Air Force veteran confronted him on Biden’s role in the American wars in the Middle East. The man wondered why they should vote for Biden, when millions had died because of him.
“I'm an Air Force veteran. I'm here with an Army veteran. We are just wondering why we should vote for someone who voted for a war and enabled a war that killed thousands of our brothers and sisters, countless Iraqi civilians," said the man.
“I'm an Air Force veteran. I'm here with an Army veteran. We are just wondering why we should vote for someone who voted for a war and enabled a war that killed thousands of our brothers and sisters, countless Iraqi civilians," said the man.
“You enabled that war, and you also gave a medal to a man who enabled that war and caused that war. That blood is in your hands as well. You're disqualified, sir. You're disqualified. My friends are dead because of your policies," he added.
“You enabled that war, and you also gave a medal to a man who enabled that war and caused that war. That blood is in your hands as well. You're disqualified, sir. You're disqualified. My friends are dead because of your policies," he added.
By this time, Joe Biden - who was patiently listening to the man this far - said that his son had fought in Iraq as well. “You don't think it matters to me. It matters a lot to me."
By this time, Joe Biden - who was patiently listening to the man this far - said that his son had fought in Iraq as well. “You don't think it matters to me. It matters a lot to me."
When the US Air Force veteran said he was not going after Biden’s son, Biden apparently warned him, “You better not."
When the US Air Force veteran said he was not going after Biden’s son, Biden apparently warned him, “You better not."
When Biden moved away from the man, the veteran shouted, “"You're disqualified, sir! Disqualified!"
When Biden moved away from the man, the veteran shouted, “"You're disqualified, sir! Disqualified!"
“Their blood is on your hands! My brothers and sisters died in Iraq and Afghanistan. He enabled that to happen," he continued.
“Their blood is on your hands! My brothers and sisters died in Iraq and Afghanistan. He enabled that to happen," he continued.
Also Read: US President Joe Biden, no fan of British monarchy, unlikely to attend King Charles’ coronation
Also Read: US President Joe Biden, no fan of British monarchy, unlikely to attend King Charles’ coronation
“He is disqualified. No way he can be president. They are dead. Millions are dead in Iraq. He will not be allowed to be president. Disqualified! Trump is more anti-war than Joe Biden," he added.
“He is disqualified. No way he can be president. They are dead. Millions are dead in Iraq. He will not be allowed to be president. Disqualified! Trump is more anti-war than Joe Biden," he added.
Netizens have hailed the US Air Force veteran for being a “true man" and “brave patriot". Some wondered why some people had tried to shut him up and did not let speak freely. Some other people pointed out that Biden should not be blamed for the Iraq war as former US President George W Bush was the one who was responsible for that.
Netizens have hailed the US Air Force veteran for being a “true man" and “brave patriot". Some wondered why some people had tried to shut him up and did not let speak freely. Some other people pointed out that Biden should not be blamed for the Iraq war as former US President George W Bush was the one who was responsible for that.