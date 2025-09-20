Bloomberg Green’s Guide to Climate Week NYC

(Bloomberg) -- Climate may be moving down the world’s agenda, but you wouldn’t know it from looking at this year’s Climate Week NYC.

Advertisement

The annual confab, which coincides with the United Nations General Assembly, will feature more than 1,000 events across New York next week. They run the gamut from clean tech to adaptation and finance, and feature speakers that include bankers, elected officials and insurers.

Parsing the agenda, there’s both a degree of continuity — the world still needs to cut emissions, after all — and new themes taking on greater prominence. Those include artificial intelligence, national security and adapting to the impacts of climate change.

The former two are priorities of President Donald Trump. He has signed executive orders pushing for the US to ramp up AI development and energy projects that can serve both an uptick in data centers and national security interests.

Advertisement

Big tech companies have also pumped hundreds of billions into AI, with the promise of spending billions more. At the same time, climate tech investing suffered a precipitous decline before stabilizing last year. Some of that stabilization is due to, well, AI; companies that help decarbonize data centers have managed to raise new rounds of funding and seen their stocks soar. AI rising on the Climate Week agenda is a reflection of that new reality.

Adaptation is also getting a spotlight precisely because the world has failed to cut emissions. Trump’s push to expand fossil fuel use and curtail clean energy deployment could further delay cuts, at least in the US. With the cost of disasters rising — to take one example, this year’s Los Angeles fires caused estimated losses as high as $164 billion — it’s clear communities need to better prepare for calamity.

Advertisement

Bloomberg Green’s staff has curated a list of events that hit on themes new and old. They’re organized by date and time below, and include some fun stuff in case you need to get a fresh start ahead of a long day of networking or unwind afterward.

Before diving in, we’d be remiss if we didn’t highlight Bloomberg Green’s own event. On Thursday, join our journalists for a morning of chats with speakers from JPMorgan Chase & Co., Amazon.com Inc. and Fortescue.

Monday, Sept. 22

Outrun CO2 ClubThis one’s for early risers. Get your sneakers on and join climate founders, funders and scientists for a morning run in partnership with Swiss running brand On. Much-needed coffee and pastries will be available post-run.Start time: 6:30 a.m.

Advertisement

NYCW Morning Run and Carbon CoffeeNot ready to run before sunrise? Not to worry. There’s a slightly later run for joggers interested in carbon removal. Walkers are also welcome. As the event name promises, there will also be coffee. Start time: 8:00 a.m.

Navigating Climate Challenges: Resilience through Insurance, Markets and Public PolicyThe majority of catastrophic losses in the EU aren't insured. Policies, affordability issues and other factors contribute to the relatively low uptake of insurance. This event will deconstruct what it takes to help the industry play a greater climate adaptation role. It's one of a number hosted by Columbia University.Start time: 10:00 a.m.

Betting Big on the Planet: When 'Nothing's Impossible' Becomes a Climate StrategyThe Concordia Annual Summit is also happening during Climate Week. Bringing together leaders in business, government and media, the gathering focuses on creating social impact. This year’s summit covers a wide range of topics and includes a session moderated by Bloomberg Green’s Leslie Kaufman on the need to take bold steps in search of climate solutions. Start time: 12:05 p.m.

Advertisement

From Risk to Remedy: Making Health Central to Adaptation and COP30Health hasn't been a big focus of climate finance, even as a warming world increasingly stresses global healthcare systems. This event will feature remarks by global health, UN, research and advocacy leaders about how to prepare and address gaps ahead of COP30. Our Emma Court will be moderating this panel as part of an event that runs all day.Start time: 3:45 p.m.

The Carbon Paradox Book LaunchRenat Heuberger is the founder and former chief executive of South Pole, once the world's leading purveyor of carbon offsets. The company ran into trouble for allegedly overstating the climate impact of the credits it sold. Now, Heuberger has co-written a novel about the wild world of carbon credits, with a book party during Climate Week.Start time: 5:00 p.m.

Advertisement

SOSV Deep Tech Live with the Chief Executive Officer of Fervo EnergyNext-generation geothermal has generated a large amount of interest from climate tech investors as AI spurs demand for stable power. It also has backers in the Trump administration, including Energy Secretary Chris Wright. But what does it take to develop and scale the solution? Tim Latimer, founder and CEO of Fervo Energy (which received backing from Wright before he took his current role), shares his experience in a chat with SOSV general partner Duncan Turner. Start time: 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 23

The Third Annual Climate CupThe one Climate Week event where your Air Jordans won’t just be a fashion statement. Ballers of all levels can sign up to hit the court for a tournament featuring a round robin before elimination games begin. Start time: 7:00 a.m.

Advertisement

Bird and Bagels BonanzaBirding! Bagels! As if you needed another reason to get an early start. Don’t forget to bring your binoculars. Start time: 7:30 a.m.

Adaptation is Life: Scaling up Financing for Adaptation on the Road to COP30With UN climate talks in Brazil just a few months away, leaders are trying to secure more money to prepare for climate change and also provide support for any losses developing nations suffer as a result of more extreme weather. The event will be held over breakfast. For those who aren't in New York, you don't have to feel FOMO: This event will be livestreamed, though breakfast is not included.Start time: 8:00 a.m.

Sustainable Investment Forum North America 2025Now in its tenth year, this gathering of asset owners and institutional investors will focus on advancing resilience and sustainability in financial markets. The all-day event includes speakers from the UN, California’s pension fund, the US senate and the banking and insurance industries. Start time: 9:00 a.m.

Advertisement

Business Case for Nature-Based Solutions: Delivering Returns for Nature, Climate and InvestorsThe chief sustainability officer of UK-based Lloyds Banking Group and executives at investment manager Nuveen gather to discuss how to make nature pay out for investors and what to avoid. The event will be held at the Nature Hub, which will host more than 40 sessions from Monday through Wednesday.Start time: 10:30 a.m.

Harvard at New York Climate WeekThe university is hosting an afternoon focused on the challenges to moving forward with climate action. Speakers include Wopke Hoekstra, the European climate commissioner, and Cristina Fróes de Borja Reis, a deputy secretary at Brazil’s Ministry of Finance, to discuss trade and policy. With Brazil hosting COP30, climate talks are also on the agenda.Start time: 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

A Global Response to Climate ChangeIt’s dueling Ivy League events: Columbia’s climate showcase will highlight the school's research alongside some interesting speakers, including California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who will discuss the state's climate leadership, and Peter McGuinness, the chief executive officer of Impossible Foods.Start time: 1:00 p.m.

AWS Climate and AI ForumData center emissions have received a ton of attention (and rightfully so). But there are efforts afoot to ensure AI isn’t just a source of pollution. Instead, researchers are figuring out how to use it as a tool to cut emissions and improve efficiency in a variety of fields. Speakers include representatives from AWS and Nvidia Corp.Start time: 2:00 p.m.

Private Real Estate Credit: Unlocking Green Solutions at ScaleBuildings and construction account for some 30% of global carbon emissions, and many older buildings are in need of energy-efficient upgrades. But is making these improvements good for business as well as the planet? Speakers from GreenGen, Climate First Bank, Sustainable Credit Partners and Conduit Capital will discuss. Start time: 3:00 p.m.

Advertisement

Solar Geoengineering Research: Next Steps for Civil SocietyBlocking the sun to cool the planet might sound like science fiction. But with each passing year that the world fails to bring emissions down, the odds of a country or other rogue actor trying it increase. A panel with representatives from the Environmental Defense Fund, Hip Hop Caucus and other groups will look at how civil society should respond and engage with this risky and unproven climate technology.Start time: 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 24

Padel @ New York Climate WeekA racquet sport cousin to pickleball, padel will get your blood flowing as you hit mid-Climate Week. Not sure how to play? Show up 10 minutes early to get a primer. Pastries, coffee and equipment will be provided.Start time: 8:00 a.m.

Advertisement

Climate Capital SummitThis event is an invite-only chance to hear from some of the leading climate investors and companies shaping the future. Among the topics speakers will tackle are meeting burgeoning energy demand and the role of private markets and policy in shaping the energy transition. Start time: 9:00 a.m.

Just and Green Development in the Global SouthJain Family Institute, publisher of the climate-oriented and always worthwhile Polycrisis newsletter, is holding a half-day symposium on the ways climate change intersects with public indebtedness and high borrowing costs in developing countries. It's an important point of focus as the climate world's attention moves from New York to the COP30 summit in Brazil.Start time: 9:00 a.m.

What is the Future of AI Weather Forecasting?Models have already made major advances in predicting hurricanes and some other extreme weather events, and they’re poised to play a growing role in helping meteorologists put together forecasts. This panel, featuring speakers from Nvidia and various startups, will help explain the rapid evolution of AI weather models. Start time: 10:00 a.m.

Advertisement

UN Climate Summit 2025This is where UNGA and Climate Week NYC form a perfect Venn diagram. The high-level event will be presided over by Secretary-General António Guterres and include heads of state presenting their updated commitments to cutting emissions, known in UNspeak as nationally determined contributions. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva co-convened the summit, with his nation set to host climate talks in a few months. The event will be livestreamed, and for COP watchers, this is must-see TV. Start time: 2:00 p.m.

Fire and Water: NY Climate Week with BIV and ConvectiveAs climate change brews up more natural disasters, technologies that help predict, prevent and reduce climate risks are gaining traction. This networking event connects adaptation-focused startups to investors and end-users, with a particular focus on solutions addressing wildfires and water scarcity.Start time: 5:00 p.m.

Advertisement

Super Climate New YorkWith a name like this, chances are this should be a good event. The networking evening for VCs and institutional investors in climate tech will be held in McKinsey’s Global Headquarters in Lower Manhattan. It’s invite-only. Start time: 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 25

Yale Planetary SolutionsThe university will have a full day of programming (in addition to a kickoff on Wednesday evening). Yale professors and alumni will participate in a series of talks and panels ranging from carbon markets to health and adaptation. Stick around for a closing reception, too.Start time: 8:00 a.m.

The Next Frontiers of Federal Clean Energy Innovation and Technology PolicyWith Trump's rapid and massive rollback of climate and clean energy policies, it might feel like there's not much to talk about. But this event, hosted by Clean Air Task Force and Cornell, still promises to cover a lot of ground. That includes the implications of AI for developing clean energy, and gaps in innovation and regulations. Start time: 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Climate KaraokeWind down your Climate Week by singing your heart out with other climate geeks. At a loss for what song to request? Consider Smash Mouth's “All Star,” a classic climate song.Start time: 8:00 p.m.

--With assistance from Brian Kahn, Alastair Marsh, Olivia Rudgard, Aaron Rutkoff, Leslie Kaufman, Emma Court, Coco Liu, Todd Woody and Natasha White.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com