A single seat on a spaceship ride with Jeff Bezos went for $28 million during a live auction on Saturday.

Within four minutes of the open of live phone auction, bids reached beyond $20 million. The bidding closed seven minutes after the auction began.

The identity of the winner has not been disclosed yet. The identity will be revealed in a couple weeks. More than 7,500 people from 159 countries registered to bid, according to Blue Origin. More than 20 bidders — the high rollers — took part in Saturday's auction.

Bezos and his brother Mark will be flying to space on the first crewed flight of the New Shepard, the rocket ship made by his space company, Blue Origin on July 20.

The date also marks the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

The winning amount is being donated to Blue Origin’s Club for the Future, an educational effort to promote science and tech among young people.

The completely automated capsule can carry up to six passengers, each with their own big window. Blue Origin's top sales director, Ariane Cornell, said following the auction that the fourth and final seat on the debut crew flight will be announced soon.

Blue Origin has yet to open ticket sales to the public or divulge prices.

(With agencies input)

