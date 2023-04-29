Former Twitter CEO and founder Jack Dorsey backed social media platform a "decentralized" Bluesky will take you back to when social media platform was a brand new concept for the netizens, or when this term was not even coined!

Netizens have been quick enough to point out that "Bluesky has the "juice."

This after a centrist political pundit was the moment he arrived, a discourse that would have people who overuse the word "woke" frothing at the mouth ensued. A CEO begged users to not call posts on the platform "skeets" which obviously users turned a blind eye to, and @dril and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are there now too.

What is this BlueSky?

Bluesky is a self-proclaimed ‘decentralized’ social media platform. This latest app is backed by former Twitter CEO and founder Jack Dorsey.

It is led by CEO Jay Graber, who was chosen by pre-Musk Twitter at least in part thanks to her background as a crypto developer, according to CoinDesk. It was meant to function a bit like Mastodon, another Twitter alternative, with its federated universe of individual servers that users can traverse.

Salient (?) features of Bluesky

From what feels like reminiscent of the early days Twitter, the social media platform Bluesky seems like a going back to arcades in a world of PS4 and PS5.

-BlueSky won't let you Direct Message (DM) anyone

-BlueSky does not posses a video upload feature. Not even GIFs

-The user interface is resplendent of old school Twitter

-Users have 300 characters per post or what the platform calls “skeet"

-To find content, there is a following feed filled with chronological posts from the users you follow

-Following the archaic nature of social media platforms one can only upload non-moving images on BlueSky

-"What's Hot" feed: This chronologically shows posts on the platform that receive a lot of "reposts" and "likes" regardless of whether you are following the user or not.

-Last but not the least no blue checkmark verification badges, or NFT profile pictures

How to get Bluesky?

Bluesky right now is invite-only.

Will this ensue a Twitter vs Bluesky, a Dorsey vs Musk?

According to Mashable, from Wednesday evening into Thursday a number of Bluesky invite codes just happened to land into the right hands: Funny Twitter shitposters

While people have longed for a Elon Musk free social media platform, especially after the Tesla owner unleashed his way of running the platform, including prioritizing people who pay $8 for Twitter Blue, instead of leaving the authentication to ‘legacy’.

Bluesky spent all day trending on Twitter. However, this doesn't mean Twitter should be worried, even though Zoe Schiffer of Platformer reported that Bluesky was a hot topic in private Twitter chats.