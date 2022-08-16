Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  BMW confirms fatal crash, says car wasn't self-driving

BMW confirms fatal crash, says car wasn't self-driving

BMW said it was in close contact with the authorities to establish the exact circumstances of the crash
1 min read . 05:50 PM ISTReuters

A fully electric BMW iX car veered onto the opposite lane of the B28 federal road near the south-western town of Roemerstein on Monday, crashing into two other vehicles and indirectly causing another collision, German traffic police said

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BERLIN :A fatal crash involving four vehicles on a German highway did not involve a self-driving car, BMW said on Tuesday, refuting a police statement that had questioned whether the driver had been actively steering the vehicle at the time.

BERLIN :A fatal crash involving four vehicles on a German highway did not involve a self-driving car, BMW said on Tuesday, refuting a police statement that had questioned whether the driver had been actively steering the vehicle at the time.

A fully electric BMW iX car veered onto the opposite lane of the B28 federal road near the south-western town of Roemerstein on Monday, crashing into two other vehicles and indirectly causing another collision, police said in a statement.

A fully electric BMW iX car veered onto the opposite lane of the B28 federal road near the south-western town of Roemerstein on Monday, crashing into two other vehicles and indirectly causing another collision, police said in a statement.

A 33-year-old woman was killed and nine other people, including the 43-year-old driver of the BMW and his 18-month-old passenger, were seriously injured.

A 33-year-old woman was killed and nine other people, including the 43-year-old driver of the BMW and his 18-month-old passenger, were seriously injured.

Traffic police have launched an investigation into the cause of the incident, which police said involved an autonomous test vehicle.

Traffic police have launched an investigation into the cause of the incident, which police said involved an autonomous test vehicle.

BMW confirmed that the crash had involved one of its models but said the car in question had no self-driving capabilities.

BMW confirmed that the crash had involved one of its models but said the car in question had no self-driving capabilities.

The vehicle is equipped with Level 2 driver assistance systems, in which case "the driver always remains responsible", a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The vehicle is equipped with Level 2 driver assistance systems, in which case "the driver always remains responsible", a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Such systems can brake automatically, accelerate and, unlike Level 1 systems, take over steering, according to BMW's website.

Such systems can brake automatically, accelerate and, unlike Level 1 systems, take over steering, according to BMW's website.

The carmaker said it was in close contact with the authorities to establish the exact circumstances of the crash. 

The carmaker said it was in close contact with the authorities to establish the exact circumstances of the crash. 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.