BNP leader Tarique Rahman enrolls for Bangladesh’s voter list following return from 17-year self-exile

Two days after ending a 17-year self-exile in London, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman visited the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday to complete his voter registration and National Identity (NID) card enrollment.

Accompanied by his daughter, Zaima Rahman, the 60-year-old leader underwent biometric enrollment under heavy security. The move signals a major step toward his formal participation in the upcoming national elections scheduled for February 12.

“Tarique Rahman has already filled out the online form and has come to complete the registration by providing his fingerprints and iris scan,” ASM Humayun Kabir, director general of the National Identity Registration Wing of the Election Commission, told reporters.

Also Read | Why was BNP leader Tarique Rehman in exile and what made him return now?

The Election Commission building saw a massive deployment of law enforcement, including the Bangladesh Army, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and police, to manage crowds and ensure law and order. Rahman had previously initiated the process via an online application.

According to EC officials, Rahman and his daughter are expected to receive their NID cards within 24 hours. This registration marks Rahman's first formal inclusion in the digitized voter system, which was introduced in 2008 shortly after he departed for the United Kingdom.

High-Stakes Electoral Battle Rahman’s return and immediate registration have set the stage for a high-stakes electoral battle.

Rahman, son of former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia, is slated to contest from Bogura-6 (Bogura Sadar), his ancestral seat. Nomination papers have already been collected on his behalf.

Rahman left for London in September 2008 following a period as a political prisoner during the 2007–2008 political crisis.

The Awami League party — currently banned from the polls by the interim government — has challenged the legality of the move. Party representatives questioned how Rahman could be added to the voters' list after the final rolls were allegedly finalized.

In an article posted on its website, the Awami League said Rahman is "receiving one privilege after another, with repeated violations of the law".

"After the announcement of the election schedule, becoming a new voter is legally prohibited; yet questions have arisen about Tarique Rahman becoming a voter while that schedule was still in effect. "

"Moreover, the day was a Saturday, a weekly government holiday. So how was the law followed, and under whose instructions?" the party asked.

Rahman offers prayers at Hadi's grave On Saturday, BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman visited Dhaka University and offered prayers at the grave of slain student leader Sharif Osman Hadi amid heavy security.

He also offered prayers at the grave of Bangladesh’s national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, located beside the Dhaka University Central Mosque, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

Hadi was buried beside the grave of Nazrul Islam on December 20.

Hadi (32) was a prominent figure of the July 2024 uprising that led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government last year.