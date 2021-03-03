BoA indicator hints at overvalued stocks and a dangerous level of optimism

As per BoA, the indicator is currently at the highest it has been in nearly a decade and is only 1.1% away from BoA issuing a signal saying that it's time to sell up. This contrarian indicator whereby investors are recommended to go against predominant market trends by selling when most are buying is backed by history. Stock market returns have generally come in below average the year following investors crossing this threshold. The last time such a sell signal was issued was in June 2007. The following 12 months saw stocks drop by 13%.