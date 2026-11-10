Board of Peace Blames Both Israel and Hamas for Gaza Emergency

The US-created Board of Peace warned on Monday of an “immediate humanitarian emergency” in the Gaza Strip following severe seasonal flooding, and blamed both Israel and Hamas for failing to honor commitments as part of a stalled peace process.

Tens of thousands of tents and makeshift shelters in the enclave have been swamped following heavy rainfall, damaging essential belongings and leaving displaced families exposed to cold and unsafe conditions, the organization said in a statement posted on X.

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“The urgent entry and distribution of essential shelter, sanitation, drainage and other winterization supplies is critical to protecting lives,” the Board said.

The Board of Peace, set up by US President Donald Trump, was established last year when Israel and the Iran-backed militant group Hamas agreed to a US-brokered truce.

The ceasefire was seen as a first stage of the Trump administration’s plan to rebuild the Gaza Strip and get Israeli forces — who control around 65% of the territory — to withdraw.

Israel and the US say Hamas must disarm as a first step. Hamas, backed by Iran and designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union, wants Israeli troops to leave before it disarms.

The Board said that while it has urged Israel to authorize supplies such as temporary shelter, water and sanitation infrastructure to enter Gaza, Israel’s response remains “insufficient.”

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“We call on the leadership of the current Government of Israel to act immediately to authorize and facilitate the entry of all necessary winterization and humanitarian supplies,” the Board said.

At the same time, the Board said it had repeatedly pressed Hamas to meet its obligations under Trump’s peace plan, including agreeing to lay down its arms and relinquish governing authority. It called on Hamas leadership to abide by its commitments “without delay.”

“To be clear, nothing absolves Hamas from its responsibility for launching the attacks of October 7th, 2023, with no consideration for the consequences for the population,” the Board said.

The Israel Defense Forces said in response that it was advancing a Gaza winter preparedness plan with the Board of Peace and in cooperation with the United Nations, international organizations and donor countries.

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More than 91,000 tents and 8,200 trucks carrying tarpaulins, blankets, winter clothing and other supplies have entered Gaza, the IDF said. Projects to improve water and sanitation infrastructure are underway, it added.

In a separate post, Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Hamas’ own videos show that it dug up water pipes in Gaza to use as rockets.

“When the rains come and sewage floods Gaza’s streets, outrage should be directed at Hamas,” the ministry said.

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