‘Boat started to shake vigorously…I tried to breathe’: Vietnam tour boat survivor recounts his escape

A Vietnamese survivor of the Ha Long Bay tour boat tragedy recounted his escape from the overturned vessel.

According to Vietnamese state media, at least 35 people lost their lives in the incident, while the search continues for four others still missing.

The boat, Wonder Sea, set out on a three-hour sightseeing trip in Ha Long Bay on Saturday afternoon with 46 passengers and three crew members on board.

But a storm quickly covered the sky, bringing high winds and pouring rain, survivor Dang Anh Tuan told The Associated Press.

Tuan said the passengers asked for the boat to turn back to shore, but the crew reassured them they were almost at their destination and kept the boat moving forward.

“It rained for about 15 minutes, and then the boat started to shake vigorously, tables and chairs were jostled around and seconds later the boat overturned,” the 36-year-old fire extinguisher salesman said. “Water gushed in and I lost all orientation.”

“I tried to breathe. But more water came in. I took a deep breath, got rid of my life vest and dove down. I saw a streak of light and followed it to swim out, escaping the boat, and then I climbed on the overturned boat to look for help,” he said.

Tuan and several other people survived by clinging on to the capsized boat and its propellers, waiting another two hours before the rain stopped and rescuers arrived.

The Wonder Sea boat was later towed to a shipyard for investigation. Images showed the vessel with shattered windows, a damaged roof, and broken handrails, as police and officials examined the scene.

According to VNExpress, rescue teams recovered 11 survivors, though one later died in the hospital from injuries. Nine others from the group perished, including a man who was travelling with his wife and 3-year-old son, both of whom also drowned.

Meanwhile, a tropical storm named Wipha is approaching the region.

Vietnam’s national weather service has forecast that the storm could make landfall along the northern coast, including Ha Long Bay, next week.