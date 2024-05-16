Bob Menendez Sold His Office for Cash, Gold Bars, US Tells Jury
Senator Bob Menendez’s bribery trial began Wednesday with a US prosecutor telling jurors that the New Jersey Democrat took cash, gold bars and a luxury car from two businessmen to perform favors for them and corruptly help the Egyptian government.
Senator Bob Menendez’s bribery trial began Wednesday with a US prosecutor telling jurors that the New Jersey Democrat took cash, gold bars and a luxury car from two businessmen to perform favors for them and corruptly help the Egyptian government.