Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, creates Guinness World Record as he turns 30
Leonel Costa, who petted Bobi near a church in the village of Conqueiros in central Portugal, said that Bobi had broken an almost century-old record held by an Australian cattle dog that died at 29 years and five months in 1939.
A Portuguese dog, Bobi, celebrated his 30th birthday in a tiny village in central Portugal last year. He has been named the ‘world’s oldest dog' by Guinness World Records. Bobi is a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, a dog breed that has an average life span of 12-14 years. He was 30 years and 269 days old as of February 4.
