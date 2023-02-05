Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, creates Guinness World Record as he turns 30

A Portuguese dog, Bobi, celebrated his 30th birthday in a tiny village in central Portugal last year. He has been named the ‘world’s oldest dog' by Guinness World Records. Bobi is a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, a dog breed that has an average life span of 12-14 years. He was 30 years and 269 days old as of February 4.

Leonel Costa, who petted Bobi near a church in the village of Conqueiros in central Portugal, said that Bobi had broken an almost century-old record held by an Australian cattle dog that died at 29 years and five months in 1939.

Costa got in touch with the Guinness World of Records and submitted all the paperwork. And a year later, Bobi was officially named the oldest dog on record.

Speaking to Reuters, Costa said, "It's a feeling of pride we can't explain. Some people told us we wouldn't make it... but we knew Bobi's age and were sure the exams would only prove what we already knew."

The Guinness World of Records, which made the announcement on Thursday, described Bobi's story as "miraculous".

When Bobi was born, Costa's family had many animals and little money to take care of all of them. Hence, his father generally buried newborn puppies rather than keep them. But Bobi hid among a pile of firewood. Costa and his siblings found it a few days later and kept it a secret until the puppy opened its eyes.

Costa attributed its longevity to a number of factors, including living in calm countryside, never having been chained or kept on a leash and always eating "human food".

“We knew that when he opened his eyes, my parents wouldn't be able to bury him. Of course, our love and affection throughout his life has also helped," he told Reuters.

Although Bobi still loves walks, age is taking its toll: the dog is less adventurous, its fur is thinning, its eyesight has worsened and it needs to rest more than it used to.

Costa hopes Bobi has many more years of life and is thankful the dog has put the remote village of Conqueiros on the map.

“There were other animals here who lived long lives but Bobi surpassed everything."

