Body parts found at Indonesian plane crash site: Official

Body parts found at Indonesian plane crash site: Official1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2021, 07:10 AM IST
- 'As of this morning, we've received two (body) bags, one with passenger belongings and the other with body parts,' Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus said
Indonesian investigators said Sunday they found body parts off the coast of the capital Jakarta where a budget airline plane with 62 people on board crashed shortly after takeoff.
"As of this morning, we've received two (body) bags, one with passenger belongings and the other with body parts," Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus told Metro TV.
