Home >News >World >Body parts found at Indonesian plane crash site: Official
Indonesian rescue members carry what is believed to be the remains of the Sriwijaya Aeroplane flight SJ 182 which crashed into the sea, at Jakarta International Container Terminal port in Jakarta, (REUTERS)
Body parts found at Indonesian plane crash site: Official

1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2021, 07:10 AM IST AFP

  • 'As of this morning, we've received two (body) bags, one with passenger belongings and the other with body parts,' Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus said

Indonesian investigators said Sunday they found body parts off the coast of the capital Jakarta where a budget airline plane with 62 people on board crashed shortly after takeoff.

"As of this morning, we've received two (body) bags, one with passenger belongings and the other with body parts," Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus told Metro TV.

