Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Body parts found at Indonesian plane crash site: Official
Indonesian rescue members carry what is believed to be the remains of the Sriwijaya Aeroplane flight SJ 182 which crashed into the sea, at Jakarta International Container Terminal port in Jakarta,

Body parts found at Indonesian plane crash site: Official

1 min read . 07:10 AM IST AFP

  • 'As of this morning, we've received two (body) bags, one with passenger belongings and the other with body parts,' Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus said

Indonesian investigators said Sunday they found body parts off the coast of the capital Jakarta where a budget airline plane with 62 people on board crashed shortly after takeoff.

Indonesian investigators said Sunday they found body parts off the coast of the capital Jakarta where a budget airline plane with 62 people on board crashed shortly after takeoff.

"As of this morning, we've received two (body) bags, one with passenger belongings and the other with body parts," Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus told Metro TV.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Joe Biden’s inauguration: Google, Microsoft among corporate donors

1 min read . 08:14 AM IST

Twitter removes Iran's top leader Khamenei's vaccine tweet for 'violating' rules

2 min read . 07:22 AM IST

Body parts found at Indonesian plane crash site: Official

1 min read . 07:10 AM IST

Trump to visit U.S.-Mexico border to mark completion of 400 miles wall

1 min read . 08:20 AM IST

"As of this morning, we've received two (body) bags, one with passenger belongings and the other with body parts," Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus told Metro TV.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Joe Biden’s inauguration: Google, Microsoft among corporate donors

1 min read . 08:14 AM IST

Twitter removes Iran's top leader Khamenei's vaccine tweet for 'violating' rules

2 min read . 07:22 AM IST

Body parts found at Indonesian plane crash site: Official

1 min read . 07:10 AM IST

Trump to visit U.S.-Mexico border to mark completion of 400 miles wall

1 min read . 08:20 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.