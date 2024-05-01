BOE Estimates Losses on QE Will Cost UK Taxpayer £85 Billion
The Bank of England’s quantitative easing program will cost British taxpayers as much as £85 billion ($106 billion) in today’s money over its lifetime, according to the central bank’s latest official estimate.
(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England’s quantitative easing program will cost British taxpayers as much as £85 billion ($106 billion) in today’s money over its lifetime, according to the central bank’s latest official estimate.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message