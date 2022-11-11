BOE plans to offer bonds bought in emergency action from 29 November

The central bank bought these gilts between Sept. 28 and Oct. 14 to avoid what it called a “fire sale" that threatened financial stability. The BOE stepped in as trading became disorderly amid a cascade of collateral calls facing pension funds, following turmoil sparked by former prime minister Liz Truss’ unfunded tax-cut plans. The bonds are long maturities or linked to inflation, since those were favored by the pension funds at the heart of the stress.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}