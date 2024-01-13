Boeing 737-800 aircraft makes emergency landing in Japan due to cockpit window crack
The incident comes as Boeing is facing increased scrutiny after the cabin panel detached mid-air from a new Alaska Airlines last week
A Toyama-bound flight of Japan's All Nippon Airways returned to Sapporo-New Chitose airport after the discovery of a crack in the window of the cockpit. The Boeing 737-800 aircraft was diverted midair after the detection of the crack and the air traffic controller allowed the plane to return to the departure airport.