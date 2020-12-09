OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Boeing 737 MAX lands in Brazil in first commercial flight since crashes
A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft operated by low-cost airline Gol is seen on the tarmac at Guarulhos International Airport, near Sao Paulo. (AFP)
Boeing 737 MAX lands in Brazil in first commercial flight since crashes

1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2020, 07:05 PM IST AFP

The first commercial flight of a Boeing 737 MAX since the jet was grounded 20 months ago following two deadly crashes landed safely in the Brazilian city of Porto Alegre Wednesday, said AFP journalists on board.

Flying for Brazilian airline Gol, the newly revamped jetliner concluded the 90-minute flight from Sao Paulo without incident, in what Boeing hopes will turn the page on a badly damaging crisis in the wake of the 2018 and 2019 crashes, which killed a total of 346 people.


