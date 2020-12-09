Boeing 737 MAX lands in Brazil in first commercial flight since crashes

Boeing 737 MAX lands in Brazil in first commercial flight since crashes1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2020, 07:05 PM IST
- Flying for Brazilian airline Gol, the newly revamped jetliner concluded the 90-minute flight from Sao Paulo without incident, in what Boeing hopes will turn the page on a badly damaging crisis in the wake of the 2018 and 2019 crashes, which killed a total of 346 people
The first commercial flight of a Boeing 737 MAX since the jet was grounded 20 months ago following two deadly crashes landed safely in the Brazilian city of Porto Alegre Wednesday, said AFP journalists on board.
