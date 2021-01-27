OPEN APP
Boeing 737 MAX safe to return to service in Europe, regulator says
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Boeing 737 MAX safe to return to service in Europe, regulator says

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2021, 05:24 PM IST Reuters

At our insistence, Boeing has also committed to work to enhance the aircraft still further in the medium term, in order to reach an even higher level of safety EASA Executive Director said

Boeing's 737 MAX airliner is safe to return to service in Europe, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said on Wednesday, lifting a 22-month flight ban after two crashes of the jet which caused 346 deaths.

"We have every confidence that the aircraft is safe, which is the precondition for giving our approval. But we will continue to monitor 737 MAX operations closely as the aircraft resumes service," EASA Executive Director Patrick Ky said.

"In parallel, and at our insistence, Boeing has also committed to work to enhance the aircraft still further in the medium term, in order to reach an even higher level of safety," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

