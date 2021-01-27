Boeing 737 MAX safe to return to service in Europe, regulator says

Boeing 737 MAX safe to return to service in Europe, regulator says1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2021, 05:24 PM IST
At our insistence, Boeing has also committed to work to enhance the aircraft still further in the medium term, in order to reach an even higher level of safety EASA Executive Director said
Boeing's 737 MAX airliner is safe to return to service in Europe, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said on Wednesday, lifting a 22-month flight ban after two crashes of the jet which caused 346 deaths.
"We have every confidence that the aircraft is safe, which is the precondition for giving our approval. But we will continue to monitor 737 MAX operations closely as the aircraft resumes service," EASA Executive Director Patrick Ky said.
FDI inflows in Apr-Nov 2020 rise 22% to $58.37 bn, highest-ever for 8 months: Govt1 min read . 06:23 PM IST
How to know if your device is hacked3 min read . 06:18 PM IST
Sourav Ganguly came for 'cardiac checkup', vital parameters stable, says Apollo Hospital1 min read . 06:18 PM IST
Republic Day violence: 2 farmer unions withdraw from protest against farm laws2 min read . 06:09 PM IST
"In parallel, and at our insistence, Boeing has also committed to work to enhance the aircraft still further in the medium term, in order to reach an even higher level of safety," he said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.