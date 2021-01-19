Boeing 737 MAX to get EU flight clearance next week: Safety chief

Boeing 737 MAX to get EU flight clearance next week: Safety chief1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 03:56 PM IST
The EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) published a draft airworthiness directive in November and has made some largely presentational changes after public consultations
Boeing's 737 MAX airliner will receive final clearance to resume flying in Europe next week, the head of the EU's air safety watchdog said on Tuesday.
The EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) published a draft airworthiness directive in November and has made some largely presentational changes after public consultations, Executive Director Patrick Ky said in an online media briefing.
Companies brace themselves for new ESG regulations under Biden5 min read . 05:05 PM IST
S-400 air defence systems: Indian team to leave for Russia soon for training3 min read . 05:03 PM IST
More finance chiefs resigned in 2020 than in previous years4 min read . 04:46 PM IST
Chirag dodges queries about prospects at Centre; continues tirade against Nitish2 min read . 04:44 PM IST
Also Read | What 2020 did to India’s inequality
"We expect to publish it next week, which means the MAX will be cleared to fly again," Ky said. Separate certification of the MAX-200 variant will likely follow in "coming weeks", he added, allowing flights to resume before summer.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.