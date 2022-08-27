Boeing and Airbus want to get greener. Why aren’t they building new planes?

Today, manufacturers see even less of a business case for clean-sheet jets. The 20% reduction in fuel consumption new planes have achieved in the past may be hard to repeat, given that the low-hanging fruit in airframe and turbofan technology has already fallen. Most of the improvement historically came from engines, which is why CFM—a joint venture between General Electric and Safran—is studying whether “open fan" architectures can deliver another step-change in efficiency. But this could take decades.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}