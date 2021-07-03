Boeing cargo plane crash-lands in ocean. Watch: How pilots were rescued

The ill-fated Boeing 737-200 began its commercial life in 1975 hauling passengers for Pacific Western Airlines, predating by decades the new Max passenger model that was grounded for 20 months after two fatal crashes. The emergency water landing off Hawaii marks the second time this year that an older 737 jet has been destroyed. In January, a Sriwijaya Air passenger flight crashed off the coast of Indonesia, killing all 62 people aboard the 737-500.