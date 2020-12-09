Subscribe
Home >News >World >Boeing makes first 737 MAX delivery since lifting of FAA ban
Commercial flights with Boeing 737 Max jetliners resumed Wednesday for the first time since they were grounded worldwide following two deadly accidents nearly two years ago

Boeing makes first 737 MAX delivery since lifting of FAA ban

3 min read . 09 Dec 2020 Andrew Tangel , The Wall Street Journal

United Airlines receives the first MAX planes after regulators grounded the jet in March 2019 following two crashes

Boeing Co. has delivered a 737 MAX to United Airlines Holdings Inc., the first carrier to receive a newly produced model of the jet after U.S. regulators ended a nearly two-year grounding last month.

A United crew took possession of a MAX on Tuesday, according to a spokesman for the carrier. It was the first of eight finished MAX planes expected to be delivered to United by end of the year.

