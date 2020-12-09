Boeing makes first 737 MAX delivery since lifting of FAA ban

Boeing makes first 737 MAX delivery since lifting of FAA ban3 min read . 09 Dec 2020
United Airlines receives the first MAX planes after regulators grounded the jet in March 2019 following two crashes
Boeing Co. has delivered a 737 MAX to United Airlines Holdings Inc., the first carrier to receive a newly produced model of the jet after U.S. regulators ended a nearly two-year grounding last month.
A United crew took possession of a MAX on Tuesday, according to a spokesman for the carrier. It was the first of eight finished MAX planes expected to be delivered to United by end of the year.
