The US manufacturer hasn’t been allowed to deliver Max aircraft to China for more than three years
Boeing Co. is offering 737 Max jets once slated for Chinese customers to Air India Ltd. as the planemaker tries to offload some of the roughly 140 aircraft it’s currently not allowed to deliver.