Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Boeing recommends suspending operations of 777 flights powered by Pratt
A United Airlines Boeing 777-200ER plane is towed as an American Airlines Boeing 737 plane departs from O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois.

Boeing recommends suspending operations of 777 flights powered by Pratt

2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Staff Writer

  • In a statement today, Boeing said it recommends 'suspending operations of the 69 in-service and 59 in-storage 777s powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines until the FAA identifies the appropriate inspection protocol'
  • The engine failure comes as a fresh blow for Boeing

Boeing on Monday (IST) said it was recommending air carriers halt flights of 777 airplanes like the United Airlines plane that suffered a right engine failure until the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued inspection protocols.

Boeing on Monday (IST) said it was recommending air carriers halt flights of 777 airplanes like the United Airlines plane that suffered a right engine failure until the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued inspection protocols.

The engine failure comes as a fresh blow for Boeing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Delhi's air quality remains very poor, overall AQI at 309

1 min read . 11:24 AM IST

No coronavirus case reported in Arunachal for 3 days, five active cases

1 min read . 11:22 AM IST

Odisha issues fresh guidelines to avoid rise in Covid-19 cases: 10 points

2 min read . 11:13 AM IST

Supreme Court allows Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad, has to deposit 2 crore

1 min read . 11:32 AM IST

The engine failure comes as a fresh blow for Boeing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Delhi's air quality remains very poor, overall AQI at 309

1 min read . 11:24 AM IST

No coronavirus case reported in Arunachal for 3 days, five active cases

1 min read . 11:22 AM IST

Odisha issues fresh guidelines to avoid rise in Covid-19 cases: 10 points

2 min read . 11:13 AM IST

Supreme Court allows Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad, has to deposit 2 crore

1 min read . 11:32 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

In a statement, Boeing said it recommends "suspending operations of the 69 in-service and 59 in-storage 777s powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines until the FAA identifies the appropriate inspection protocol."

The US aviation body has said that it will issue an emergency airworthiness directive ordering stepped-up inspections of Boeing 777 airplanes with the PW4000 engines.

That directive may not be issued until Monday, as per reports. United said earlier in the day that it was temporarily halting all flights from its 24 777s with PW4000 engines.

Here's Boeing's statement on United Airlines Flight 328

"Boeing is actively monitoring recent events related to United Airlines Flight 328. While the NTSB investigation is ongoing, we recommended suspending operations of the 69 in-service and 59 in-storage 777s powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines until the FAA identifies the appropriate inspection protocol.

"Boeing supports the decision yesterday by the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau, and the FAA’s action today to suspend operations of 777 aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines. We are working with these regulators as they take actions while these planes are on the ground and further inspections are conducted by Pratt & Whitney.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"Updates will be provided as more information becomes available."

FAA orders extra inspections of some Boeing 777s

The US FAA has ordered extra inspections of some Boeing 777 passenger jets, after a United Airlines flight suffered engine failure a day earlier, scattering debris across a Colorado community.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said the order meant some 777s would "likely" be removed from service.

He said he had consulted with his team of aviation safety experts following Saturday's engine failure aboard a Boeing 777 airplane shortly after it took off from Denver.

"I have directed them to issue an Emergency Airworthiness Directive that would require immediate or stepped-up inspections of Boeing 777 airplanes equipped with certain Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines," Dickson said in a statement released on Twitter.

Parts fall from sky in plane scare

A video shot from inside the aircraft -- which had 231 passengers and 10 crew onboard -- showed the right engine ablaze and wobbling on the wing of the Boeing 777-200, its cover entirely missing as the aircraft returned to Denver airport.

There were no injuries on the plane or on the ground, authorities said.

Flight UA328 had been headed from Denver to Honolulu when it experienced an engine failure shortly after departure.

Residents in the Denver suburb of Broomfield found large pieces of the plane scattered around their community, including a giant circular piece of metal that landed in someone's yard.

The pilots were able to return safely to Denver -- also known as the Mile High City.

With agency inputs

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.