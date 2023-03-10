Home / News / World /  Boeing says to set up freight conversion facility in India
Back

 Boeing Co will set up in India a facility to convert passenger aircraft into freight planes to capitalise on growing global demand for cargo, executives from the U.S. aviation firm said on Friday.

The facility will add to Boeing's $1 billion supply chain sourcing from India and will help support India's ambitions to become a global cargo hub, Chief Strategy Officer Marc Allen told reporters in New Delhi. He did not give any details about when the facility will be set up or the size of the investment.

The planned facility comes amid a push by Boeing to expand in India. In February, the company said it plans to invest $24 billion to set up a logistics centre for airplane parts.

Flag carrier Air India has also placed a record order for nearly 500 jets, worth more than $100 billion at list prices, with both Boeing and Airbus.

 

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout