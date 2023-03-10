Boeing says to set up freight conversion facility in India1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 11:58 AM IST
Boeing Co will set up in India a facility to convert passenger aircraft into freight planes to capitalise on growing global demand for cargo, executives from the U.S. aviation firm said on Friday.
