Boeing Co has temporarily halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner jets as the US planemaker conducts additional analysis on a fuselage component, said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), adding that the deliveries will not resume until the agency is satisfied and the issue has been addressed.

Boeing, in a statement, said, “The FAA is working with Boeing to determine any actions that might be required for recently delivered airplanes."

In reviewing certification records, it discovered an analysis error by its supplier related to the 787 forward pressure bulkhead within the past week, the agency said. "We notified the FAA and have paused 787 deliveries while we complete the required analysis and documentation."

“There is no immediate safety or flight concern for the in-service fleet. While near-term deliveries will be impacted, at this time we do not anticipate a change to our production and delivery outlook for the year," the company added as quoted by Reuters.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that Boeing has not handed over a Dreamliner since January 26 from the production line or from the dozens stored awaiting delivery because of a documentation issue.

Boeing shares fell 2.6% in extended trading following the disclosure after closing up around 1%.

In August, the FAA approved the first 787 for delivery since May 2021 after it approved the planemaker's inspection and modification plan. Boeing delivered 31 787s in 2022 and said last month it expects to deliver between 70 and 80 787s this year.

Last month, Boeing Chief Financial Officer Brian West said on an earnings call "it's going to take us a little bit longer" to get to producing five 787s per month later this year. "But we still see 70 to 80 in the cards," West said.

The company had also halted deliveries in 2021 after the FAA raised concerns about its proposed inspection method. In September 2020, the FAA said it was investigating manufacturing flaws in some 787 jetliners.

The current issue is unrelated to a previous quality problem involving gaps around the forward pressure bulkhead, which was discovered by the FAA in 2021 and contributed to a delivery stoppage that lasted until August 2022.

(With Reuters inputs)