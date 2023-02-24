Boeing stops deliveries of 787 Dreamliner jets - here's why
Boeing said that the deliveries of 787 Dreamliner jets will not resume until the agency is satisfied and the issue has been addressed.
Boeing Co has temporarily halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner jets as the US planemaker conducts additional analysis on a fuselage component, said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), adding that the deliveries will not resume until the agency is satisfied and the issue has been addressed.
