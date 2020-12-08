Boeing suffers more canceled orders for its 737 Max plane

Shares of Chicago-based Boeing were down 1% in late-morning trading. They closed Monday down 27% for the year to date, but they have been rising since early November on expectation that the Federal Aviation Administration would let the Max fly again. The FAA issued an ungrounding order on Nov. 18 that laid out required steps for airlines to resume using the plane, which was grounded in March 2019 after two crashes that killed 346 people.