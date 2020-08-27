NEW DELHI : Boeing said on Thursday it is testing a prototype of an ultraviolet (UV) wand that could neutralise coronavirus and other pathogens in an aircraft's cockpit, cabin and lavatories.

In a statement, the US-based aircraft manufacturer said: "Testing is ongoing to fully validate its effectiveness and safety (for operators and materials). UV light has been shown to be effective at neutralising pathogens. Testing against the COVID-19 virus is ongoing."

The interior surfaces of an aircraft can be scanned with UV light from inches away and the areas and surfaces where the light falls get disinfected, it said

Boeing said its proposed concept in development, is a mobile, hand-held UV disinfecting wand that can access compact spaces.

"A single operator can treat a flight deck in less than 15 minutes with a UV wand," it stated.

In India, major airlines like SpiceJet, Air India and Vistara are using Boeing's planes in their fleets.

The UV wand is undergoing testing by airline partners, including Etihad airways, Boeing said.

"Etihad has been an early adopter of testing this technology and partnered with Boeing in April, providing valuable feedback for the second-generation prototype which is now being tested on Etihad's 787 Dreamliner ecoDemonstrator," it said.

"Boeing developed the UV wand prototype that demonstrates an ability to successfully disinfect flight decks (cockpits), lavatories and cabins," the company said.

More than 33 lakh people have been infected and about 60,000 people have died due to COVID-19 in India till date.

