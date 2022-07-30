Boeing to resume 787 Dreamliner deliveries; US approves inspection, rework plan

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the United States has approved Boeing's inspection and modification plan to resume 787 Dreamliner deliveries.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
According to two sources familiar with the situation reported to Reuters, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the United States, on July 29, approved Boeing's inspection and modification plan to resume 787 Dreamliner deliveries. After extensive deliberation, the FAA approved Boeing's proposal, which should allow Boeing to resume deliveries in August after it stopped them in May 2021, according to sources.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
According to two sources familiar with the situation reported to Reuters, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the United States, on July 29, approved Boeing's inspection and modification plan to resume 787 Dreamliner deliveries. After extensive deliberation, the FAA approved Boeing's proposal, which should allow Boeing to resume deliveries in August after it stopped them in May 2021, according to sources.