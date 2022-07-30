Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Boeing to resume 787 Dreamliner deliveries; US approves inspection, rework plan

Boeing to resume 787 Dreamliner deliveries; US approves inspection, rework plan

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner of Etihad Airways lands at Munich international airport in Germany.
1 min read . 06:11 AM ISTLivemint

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the United States has approved Boeing's inspection and modification plan to resume 787 Dreamliner deliveries.

According to two sources familiar with the situation reported to Reuters, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the United States, on July 29, approved Boeing's inspection and modification plan to resume 787 Dreamliner deliveries. After extensive deliberation, the FAA approved Boeing's proposal, which should allow Boeing to resume deliveries in August after it stopped them in May 2021, according to sources.

(With Reuters inputs)

