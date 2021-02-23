Boeing’s 777 problem is no max

On Sunday, airlines around the world followed Boeing’s recommendation and stopped flying all 777 jets with engines manufactured by Pratt & Whitney, a division of U.S. conglomerate Raytheon. This followed problems on a United Airlines flight Saturday that scattered engine debris over a Denver suburb. The Federal Aviation Administration will order inspections of all the affected aircraft, given the precedent of a similar incident in 2018.

