Boeing’s 777 problem is no max

Boeing’s 777 problem is no max3 min read . 03:38 PM IST
Grounding brings more bad publicity to the battered U.S. aerospace industry, but only affects a small subset of the 777 fleet
The latest grounding of Boeing planes isn’t the start of another 737 MAX debacle. But it is more unwelcome publicity for an already battered U.S. aerospace industry.
On Sunday, airlines around the world followed Boeing’s recommendation and stopped flying all 777 jets with engines manufactured by Pratt & Whitney, a division of U.S. conglomerate Raytheon. This followed problems on a United Airlines flight Saturday that scattered engine debris over a Denver suburb. The Federal Aviation Administration will order inspections of all the affected aircraft, given the precedent of a similar incident in 2018.
