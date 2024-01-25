Boeing's production plans for 737 Max halted by FAA
US aviation regulators ordered Boeing Co. to halt further production-rate increases for its 737 Max aircraft even as they cleared the way for a version of the jet involved in a near-calamity to return to the skies.
