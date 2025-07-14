‘Bohot saari dil se dua karna’: Humaira Asghar Ali's death case takes shocking turn, new viral audio emerges

The mysterious case of Pakistani model and actor Humaira Asghar Ali's tragic death took a twist after a new petition suggested that she was murdered.

Advertisement

Humaira's decomposed body was found in her apartment in Karachi’s upmarket Defence Housing Society on July 8. The initial post-mortem findings said she had died eight to 10 months ago.

Also Read | Pakistani actress-model Humaira Asghar laid to rest

According ARY News, a petition was filed by a citizen named Shahzaib Sohail in Karachi’s City Court, stating that Humaira was murdered. He also urged the court to make sure her family was included in the investigation.

Shahzaib reportedly referred to video evidence from the apartment and spoke of Humaira’s strained ties with her family.

His petition raised serious doubts about how the actress was found, which led the court to order police to treat the matter as a possible criminal case, Ary News reported.

Advertisement

Also Read | Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar's decomposed body found in Karachi apartment

Humaira Asghar Ali’s last voice message goes viral As forensic details continue to emerge in Humaira's death case, a voice message she sent to a close friend shortly before her death went viral recently.

In the viral audio clip, she could be heard asking her friend to remember her in prayers.

In the voice note, Humaira says, “I'm so sorry, I was travelling, caught up here and there. I'm so happy tum Makkah me ho. Mere liye bohot saari please... apni cutie si dost/ behen ke liye bohot saari dil se dua karna. For my career, dua me zarur yaad rakhna. Mere liye bohot saari tumhe dua karni hai. [Please pray a lot for me... Pray a lot from your heart for your cute friend/sister. For my career, please remember me in your prayers. You have to pray a lot for me].”

Advertisement

Was Humaira murdered? While investigation is still on, Muhammad Ahmed, a senior stage and television actor, was quoted by PTI as saying, “From what I have heard, Humaira was in dire financial condition because of which she couldn’t pay her rent. It is sad because she was a hard-working, popular actor.”

Advertisement

Chilling details of post-mortem examination confirmed that her body was in an "advanced stage of decomposition.

Also Read | Pak actress Humaira Asghar died 9 months ago, last call reveals chilling details

Her key organs were reduced to an unidentifiable mass, and her facial features were completely unrecognisable, Pakistan-based GeoTV reported.

Parts of the body were "entirely devoid of muscle" tissue, and the bones began to "disintegrate upon touch," the report cited. It reported that her fingers and nails were "reduced to bone".

Investigators also found insects in the remains, though no maggots were found. Brown-coloured insects, especially in the hair, were claimed to be present.

Humaira Asghar was finally laid to rest in Lahore on July 11, even as the police said on Saturday that, prima facie, no foul play was suspected in her death.